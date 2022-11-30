01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE—A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy was charged in Rock County Circuit Court on Wednesday with four counts of child enticement and two county of sexual assault of a child, for alleged contact he had with Janesville teen girls.

The sexual assault charges include a stipulation that the alleged acts were by someone entrusted to work with children.

