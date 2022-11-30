JANESVILLE—A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy was charged in Rock County Circuit Court on Wednesday with four counts of child enticement and two county of sexual assault of a child, for alleged contact he had with Janesville teen girls.
The sexual assault charges include a stipulation that the alleged acts were by someone entrusted to work with children.
All six charges are felonies.
A $50,000 cash bond was set for Bryan Bradley-Hubbard and he was prohibited to have contact with minors or the victims. He’s scheduled to make an initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.
Janesville police arrested Bradley-Hubbard on Monday.
Police said in a release that he began working as a recruiter in Janesville in the fall of 2021. Several high school girls subsequently reported he was behaving inappropriately. An investigation showed that he allegedly used his position as a Naval recruiter to gain access to teenage girls and to obtain personal information through conversations with them on Snapchat and other social media platforms.
According to police, Bradley-Hubbard told the girls he was 18 years old and initiated relationships with them outside of his duties as a recruiter. He is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with two of the girls and attempted sexual contact with another.
Bradley-Hubbard was responsible for recruiting for other schools in Rock County and surrounding areas.
This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with additional information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
