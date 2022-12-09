JANESVILLE — A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy was charged in court on Wednesday with two additional counts of child enticement and one additional count of sexual assault as two more teenage girls came forward.
In all, Bryan Bradley-Hubbard is now charged with nine felonies, including six counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
The sexual assault charges include a stipulation that the alleged acts were by someone entrusted to work with children.
With all nine charges combined, Bradley-Hubbard faces up to 133 years in prison and up to $630,000 in fines.
A $50,000 cash bond was set for Bradley-Hubbard and he was ordered to have no contact with minors or the victims. He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Janesville police arrested Bradley-Hubbard on Nov. 30.
Police said in a release that he began working as a recruiter in Janesville in the fall of 2021. Several high school girls subsequently reported he was behaving inappropriately. An investigation showed that he allegedly used his position as a Naval recruiter to gain access to teenage girls and to obtain personal information through conversations with them on Snapchat and other social media platforms.
According to police, Bradley-Hubbard told the girls he was 18 years old and initiated relationships with them outside of his duties as a recruiter. He is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with two of the girls and attempted sexual contact with another.
Bradley-Hubbard was responsible for recruiting for other schools in Rock County and surrounding areas.
According to an amended criminal complaint:
Police said that one of the victims, now 19, said that when she was 17 and working at a Culver's in the winter of 2019, she came into contact with Bradley-Hubbard. She said she had begun working in the summer at the restaurant near the Navy Recruitment Office when Bradley-Hubbard started waiting outside for her to be done with work.
She said that she would occasionally sit with him in his car. She said that he became "inappropriate" with her. She said in one incident he forced her to touch him and that when she said she pulled her hands away and got out of the car.
She said that she was upset by what happened and stated "this can’t be happening a week before my birthday," and she said Bradley-Hubbard then got excited and said "you are going to be legal" and talked about how much easier it would be to have sex when she was 18 because they wouldn't have to sneak around.
Another 16-year-old girl also came forward and told police that she came into contact with Bradley-Hubbard at school, when she said that she was interested in joining the Navy. She said that in November he told her to come to his office where they could talk about enrollment forms.
She said that she agreed to meet with him but didn't have a ride, and so he picked her up at her house and drove her to the Navy Recruiting Office. She said that while she was alone with him, he began to touch her thigh inappropriately. She pushed his hand away. He then began to put his hand up her shirt and touch her. She said she felt uncomfortable and got up to leave. She said he told her "I won't tell anyone if you don't.”
This is san ongoing investigation; anyone with additional information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.