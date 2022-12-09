01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE — A 25-year-old Illinois man working in Janesville as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy was charged in court on Wednesday with two additional counts of child enticement and one additional count of sexual assault as two more teenage girls came forward.

In all, Bryan Bradley-Hubbard is now charged with nine felonies, including six counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child. 

