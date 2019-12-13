MADISON

State investigators have released the names of the Beloit police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a man on Tuesday.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation news release does not clarify exactly what happened moments before the shooting. It states only that Montay Penning, 23, “was observed to be armed” just before he was shot.

The release also does not say whether all three officers' bullets struck Penning or whether fewer officers' bullets did so.

The description in the news release follows, repeating much of what Beloit police released the day of the shooting:

“This incident started at 11:42 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive when a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle believed to be stolen and reported hearing shots fired. After a brief pursuit, the suspect fled from the vehicle and a foot chase ensued. Beloit Police officers responded to assist and were looking for the suspect in the area.

“Several minutes later, the suspect was located in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue where he was observed to be armed. Three Beloit officers fired at the suspect, who received fatal injuries. The suspect was pronounced deceased at 12:25 p.m.”

The officers who fired and are on administrative duty until the conclusion of the investigation were identified as:

Patrol officer John McMahon, 29 years at the Beloit Police Department.

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan, 19 years with the department.

Detective Nathan Adams, 14 years with the department.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin state Crime Lab, Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the release states, and “All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.”

The division’s investigators continue “to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” the release states. “No additional details are currently available.”

This story may be updated.