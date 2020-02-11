JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the names of two Janesville women who were shot and killed early Monday.

They are Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, and Brittany N. Mcadory, 27.

Preliminary results from autopsies conducted at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department on Monday showed both women died from “homicidal, firearm-related trauma,” according to the news release.

Additional testing is underway, according to the release.

The women were found wounded in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive early Monday morning after police responded to a 911 call. Police said they died later at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

A vehicle belonging to one of the women was later found abandoned along Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The medical examiner’s department said it would release no further information.

This story will be updated.