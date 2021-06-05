MADISON
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the names of the men involved in what police have called a murder-suicide in Janesville on May 20.
The men are Carlos A. Cruz Portillo, 27, of Janesville, and Phong Thao, 43, of Madison.
Janesville police have said they believe the shooter in the incident was a 43-year-old Madison man. The Gazette previously identified Cruz through a family member.
Cruz and Thao were both pronounced dead at the scene, and autopsies confirmed they died from “firearm-related trauma,” according to a news release from the medical examiner.
The medical examiner’s office is conducting “additional testing,” according to the Friday news release.
Investigators believe Thao was involved in a domestic relationship with a Madison woman, and the two had a child together.
Police reported the woman, Thao and Cruz all worked at B&G Foods in Stoughton.
Cruz and the woman had recently rekindled an earlier romantic relationship, police have said, and Thao, suspecting that Cruz and the woman were together, went to Cruz’s home in the Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 1105 Kellogg Ave., on the night of May 20.
Police believe Thao shot Cruz “multiple times” and then himself with a handgun in the presence of the woman, said Janesville police Lt. Chad Pearson.
Cruz lived with his mother, who was not there when the shooting occurred, and she also worked at B&G, Pearson said.