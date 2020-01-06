MADISON
The man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Janesville was James C. Chestnut III, 40, of Joliet, Illinois, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department announced Monday morning.
The department said in a news release that an autopsy on Sunday in Madison confirmed Chestnut’s death "was the result of homicidal, firearm-related trauma."
Police are seeking another man from Joliet in the shooting. He is Corvasie Weaver, 24.
No arrest had been made as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, police Lt. Charles Aagaard said.
Police plan to discuss the homicide investigation at a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.
