The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of a woman found dead Tuesday as the circumstances of her death remain unknown.
She is Haylee M. Jarrett, 25, of Janesville.
Lt. Chad Pearson of the Janesville police Investigations Division said Friday that investigators have found no indications of foul play and no indication Jarrett took her own life.
Jarrett’s body was found by a "snow crew” at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner.
Police said previously the body was found next to a garage in the 1100 block of Woodman Road, a residential neighborhood.
A preliminary autopsy was conducted Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Department reported.
Police are awaiting toxicology reports, Pearson said. Toxicology results typically take many weeks.
Police on Wednesday asked anyone with information to contact the department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or to share information on the P3 Tips app.