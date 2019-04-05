JANESVILLE

An arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide was issued Friday for a Beloit man suspected in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Janesville man in Beloit.

Jacob M. Davenport, 38, of 430 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, is charged in the death of James M. Tomten, 28, who was shot and killed during what police believe was a drug deal gone bad, according to the criminal complaint.

Beloit Police Capt. Tom Stigler said Friday Davenport is not in custody.

The criminal complaint associated with the arrest warrant indicates authorities believe Davenport is in Texas.

Tomten was found dead in an SUV on a west-side residential street about 2:38 p.m. that Saturday. He had been shot more than two hours earlier, according to court documents.

