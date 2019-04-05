190212_HOMICIDE05

The Cadillac Escalade SUV where James Tomten, 28, of Janesville, was killed in the 800 block of Vine Street on Beloit’s west side.

 Submitted Photo

JANESVILLE

An arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide was issued Friday for a Beloit man suspected in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Janesville man in Beloit.

Jacob M. Davenport, 38, of 430 Kenwood Ave., Beloit, is charged in the death of James M. Tomten, 28, who was shot and killed during what police believe was a drug deal gone bad, according to the criminal complaint.

Beloit Police Capt. Tom Stigler said Friday Davenport is not in custody.

The criminal complaint associated with the arrest warrant indicates authorities believe Davenport is in Texas.

Tomten was found dead in an SUV on a west-side residential street about 2:38 p.m. that Saturday. He had been shot more than two hours earlier, according to court documents.

This story will be updated.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.
Comments disabled.