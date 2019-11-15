JANESVILLE

The Jacob Davenport murder trial is expected to wrap up today.

Davenport, accused of shooting and killing James Tomten, 28, on Feb. 9, took the stand Friday morning, the fifth day of the trial.

Davenport said he decided to testify to tell the story of what happened that day because a witness who was with Davenport that day did not respond to a subpoena and could not be found to testify.

Davenport told of driving this witness, Denzen Jones of Beloit, on Feb. 9, helping Jones with drug deliveries.

Davenport said he later took his son to Skatin Station in Beloit that afternoon.

For the most part, Davenport kept his composure under cross-examination and did not appear to contradict anything he said when questioned by his own attorney.

When Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik asked Davenport if he expected the jury to believe his story about what he was doing at the time of the murder, Davenport responded, “You’re d…..d right they should.”

Urbik needled Davenport on several occasions, implying he might be untruthful. At one point, Judge Karl Hanson told Urbik to cease the “side comments.”

After a lunch break, the jury was to return at 1 p.m. for final arguments from the attorneys and instructions from Judge Karl Hanson before they begin deliberations.

Davenport would spend life in prison if convicted on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

