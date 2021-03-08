JANESVILLE
The man awaiting a second trial for a 2017 murder in Janesville knocked a 57-year-old man unconscious at the Rock County Jail on Sunday night, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office report.
Authorities arrested Julian D. Collazo, 24, on charges of battery by prisoner and substantial battery after they said he struck a Beloit man in the face at about 7:21 p.m. Sunday, the report states.
The man was struck two more times while he was on the ground, according to the report.
Collazo has been in custody since shortly after the December 2017 murder of Christine H. Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, whom Collazo was charged with stabbing in her home.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. His first trial ended in a mistrial as the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
A new trial has been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is now set to be tried on the murder charge in July.
It was not immediately clear if Collazo would be charged Monday in the reported jail incident.