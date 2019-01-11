EAST TROY
A Franklin resident is in custody on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide after police found what appeared to be two bodies in a burn pit near East Troy, according to a news release from Franklin police.
The Thursday arrest is related to an arson investigation being conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department that led to a report of two missing persons, according to the release.
The 43-year-old person arrested is “connected to” the disappearance of two people, according to the release. The release does not name the suspect or give the person’s sex.
Evidence led to a farmhouse and land the suspect leased for hunting at W2114 County J in the town of East Troy, according to the release. Police executed a search warrant at the property and found a burn pit “which contained human remains.”
Authorities were working Friday afternoon to identify the remains, according to the release.
Charges against the suspect are pending in multiple jurisdictions, according to the release.
