01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_2

EAST TROY

A Franklin resident is in custody on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide after police found what appeared to be two bodies in a burn pit near East Troy, according to a news release from Franklin police.

The Thursday arrest is related to an arson investigation being conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department that led to a report of two missing persons, according to the release.

The 43-year-old person arrested is “connected to” the disappearance of two people, according to the release. The release does not name the suspect or give the person’s sex.

Evidence led to a farmhouse and land the suspect leased for hunting at W2114 County J in the town of East Troy, according to the release. Police executed a search warrant at the property and found a burn pit “which contained human remains.”

Authorities were working Friday afternoon to identify the remains, according to the release.

Charges against the suspect are pending in multiple jurisdictions, according to the release.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.