JANESVILLE

Police officers arrested a Janesville man Thursday night after multiple vehicle pursuits and obtaining an arrest warrant, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

An officer attempted a traffic stop at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on a vehicle traveling on North Randall Avenue near East Milwaukee Street. A short pursuit began when the vehicle failed to stop, according to the release.

The vehicle was later found on Erie Drive near Hyacinth Avenue. Officers identified the driver at Zachary P. Terpstra, 29, of Janesville, and noted an adult female passenger crying in the front seat, according to the release.

Terpstra drove away when officers attempted to approach.

Sergeant Steven Carpenter told The Gazette at about 10:30 p.m. officers and the Street Crimes Unit conducted an arrest warrant at 304 Madison Street, upper apartment.

Terpstra was arrested on charges of felony fleeing, felony warrant through Wisconsin Department of Corrections and recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence.

Carpenter said the domestic violence complaint was not in relation to the crying women in the vehicle.

Terpstra is being held at the Rock County Jail.