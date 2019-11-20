ELKHORN

A Mukwonago man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after prosecutors charged him with beating another man in the head with a baseball bat, court records show.

Marcus Sevilla, 48, also pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to a count of first-degree recklessly causing injury in the April 3 incident, according to online court records.

A count of disorderly conduct was dismissed and read into the record.

The morning of April 3, town of East Troy police responded to W1518 County J, where Sevilla got into an argument with a man who had accompanied a woman who was picking up some belongings at the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

The 41-year-old victim was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa so doctors could remove part of his skull to relieve brain swelling, the complaint states.

A judge revoked Sevilla’s bond pending sentencing and ordered a pre-sentence investigation, court records show.

Sevilla’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 17.