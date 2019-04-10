ELKHORN

A Mukwonago man has been charged with aggravated battery after authorities said he beat another man in the head with a baseball bat during an argument, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Walworth County Court.

Marcus Sevilla, 48, also faces charges of first-degree reckless injury by using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments in the April 3 incident, according to the complaint.

The victim, 41, was transported by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where doctors removed part of his skull to relieve swelling in his brain, the complaint states.

Town of East Troy police responded just before 10 a.m. April 3 to W1518 County J, where a woman went with the man to pick up some of her belongings. Sevilla and the man then started arguing, according to the complaint.

The woman called 911 after the attack. While she waited with the man’s head resting in her lap, Sevilla sat on the steps laughing at them, the complaint states.

Court records show Judge Phillip Koss on April 4 ordered Sevilla held on a $100,000 cash bond.

