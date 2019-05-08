Felony lane gang activity has been noted around southern Wisconsin in recent days, Janesville police said.

The information arose after Janesville police sent out an alert about probable theft and fraud committed in Janesville and Delavan on Thursday.

New information suggests the same women in a dark-colored Nissan Altima with stolen Wisconsin plate ACY8467 were in the Brookfield area Tuesday afternoon cashing stolen checks, Janesville police said in an update Wednesday morning.

“Other law enforcement sources state the group had been in Madison around the date of the Janesville incident and are now in the greater Milwaukee/Racine area,” the alert continues. “Similar activity has also been reported in the Fox Valley recently."

In the Janesville incident, a woman’s purse was stolen from her car while she was at a health club. Her ID was later used in an attempt to cash a check at a Delavan credit union.