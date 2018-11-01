01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting on Janesville’s east side remains hospitalized after surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, police said Thursday morning.

Lt. Charles Aagaard of Janesville police detectives said the 32-year-old victim, Anthony C. Hibbler, was shot with a 9mm, semi-automatic handgun in the hand, legs and torso.

The wounds have been described as not life-threatening.

The victim and the man suspected of shooting him, Dominick K. Verdina, 22, of 1515 Holiday Drive, Janesville, had an ongoing dispute, police have said.

The dispute and mutual dislike apparently started with similar feelings between the victim and Verdina’s brother, Aagaard said.

Detectives are still looking into the nature and origin of the animosity, Aagaard said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Verdina was in a car in an apartment building parking lot in the 1500 block of Holiday Drive when the soon-to-be victim started taking photos or video of Verdina with his phone, Aagaard said.

Police believe Verdina shot once while seated in the car and then several more times after getting out of the car, Aagaard said.

Whatever was recorded on the phone can’t be seen because a bullet damaged the phone, Aagaard said.

Verdina was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree intentional homicide. Detectives will meet with the district attorney on Thursday, Aagaard said.

This story will be updated.

