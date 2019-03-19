BELOIT

A man arrested in Janesville in connection with March 11 shootings in Beloit apparently is not the person police believe killed a man.

Police did not clarify before The Gazette’s deadline on Monday the reason for the arrest of Gregory A. Carter, 30, of Beloit, in Janesville on March 13.

Carter was arrested on suspicion of party to attempted homicide in the incident, a spokeswoman said in an email Monday night.

That leaves unresolved the question of who might be responsible for the shooting death of Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit.

“This was a large event with many individuals involved, so we are still investigating the total number of suspects,” spokeswoman Sarah Millard said Tuesday. She would not elaborate on the ongoing investigation.

Shot and wounded in the same incident were Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit, and a 15-year-old Beloit boy, police have said.

Carter has yet to be charged in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 608-364-6837.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.