BELOIT

A man arrested in Janesville in connection with March 11 shootings in Beloit apparently is not the person police believe killed a man.

Police did not clarify before The Gazette’s deadline on Monday the reason for the arrest of Gregory A. Carter, 30, of Beloit, in Janesville on March 13.

Carter was arrested on suspicion of party to attempted homicide in the incident, a spokeswoman said in an email Monday night.

That leaves unresolved the question of who might be responsible for the shooting death of Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit.

“This was a large event with many individuals involved, so we are still investigating the total number of suspects,” spokeswoman Sarah Millard said Tuesday. She would not elaborate on the ongoing investigation.

Shot and wounded in the same incident were Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit, and a 15-year-old Beloit boy, police have said.

Carter has yet to be charged in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beloit police at 608-364-6837.