JANESVILLE

A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri woman accused of escaping from a Janesville housing services center.

Roxie Boling, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with escape, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Wisconsin, based in Madison.

The indictment alleges that Boling on Dec. 2 escaped from the Rock Valley Community Programs Center, where she was being held because of a previous felony offense, according to the release.

Boling faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

The charge is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service.