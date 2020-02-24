ELKHORN

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 115.5 years in prison—the maximum possible term—after an emotional hearing Monday morning, likely putting an end to a 2018 case that shook the Elkhorn community.

After hearing from the victim and her family, who asked for the maximum sentence, Walworth County Judge Phillip Koss ordered Terrence D. LeFlore, 25, to serve just that, which also includes 47.5 more years of extended supervision.

LeFlore pleaded guilty on the eve of his jury trial in December to attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm and an amended charge of attempted armed robbery.

Koss said he searched for reasons why LeFlore should not get the maximum sentence, but he could not find one.

The victim and some of her family members tearfully spoke at the hearing, detailing the physical and emotional trauma that has stayed with them since the Aug. 28, 2018, attack in Elkhorn as the girl left work that night.

The assault took place the night before the start of the Walworth County Fair.

LeFlore and his attorney, Mackenzie Renner, described his traumatic upbringing and continuing mental health disorders that affect him to this day.

