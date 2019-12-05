ELKHORN

On the eve of his trial, a Mississippi carnival worker pleaded guilty Thursday to a brutal 2018 sexual assault, bringing a case that shook the community closer to a conclusion.

The agreement for Terrence D. LeFlore, 25, called for him to plead guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm and an amended charge of attempted armed robbery. Other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Jury selection for his trial was set to start Friday, with arguments and testimony scheduled for next week.

LeFlore was charged with sexually assaulting and trying to kill a 21-year-old woman who was found partially clothed and unconscious in her car in the first block of South Lincoln Street in Elkhorn on Aug. 28, 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

After a few tense days of searching for a suspect, police arrested LeFlore on Sept. 3, 2018, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

LeFlore had asked Judge Phillip Koss to throw out a confession he claimed was brought out by “coercive tactics” during a third interrogation by now-retired Elkhorn police Detective Thomas Bushey. But the judge said the detective did nothing wrong.

The decision to go with a plea agreement could have been affected by a recently received DNA lab report that LeFlore’s attorney, Mackenzie Renner, said at a previous hearing left her client in “disbelief.”

Renner said LeFlore was “very disheartened” about how long it took for the defense to get the report. However, she also has said she did not think there was any “ill will” by the prosecution in getting the report.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said he met with the victim and her family, and they were supportive of the plea agreement. Renner on Tuesday said the deal was the “most favorable” offer that came during the case.

Likely due to the serious nature of the charges, Koss meticulously explained the elements of the charges and the logistics of pleading guilty. He had LeFlore placed under oath, which is unusual at plea hearings.

Referring to the attempted homicide charge, Renner emphasized that LeFlore never intended to kill the woman. LeFlore said as much Tuesday, but he agreed that his acts, if they continued, could have caused her death—a relevant element of the charge.

The judge asked Renner if she considered whether LeFlore’s mental illnesses—he has bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder—affected his responsibility for the crime. Renner said that defense would not have fit in this case.

She said LeFlore is doing much better now that he is on proper medication.

When asked if he was satisfied with how Renner represented him, LeFlore said, “She’s helped me the best way she can.”

LeFlore has a previous conviction for burglary, which added a criminal repeater enhancer to his charges. The dangerous weapon enhancer is because LeFlore used a hammer, Wiedenfeld said.

LeFlore is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24. Koss reserved the whole morning for the hearing, where both sides will be free to argue about sentence length.

The maximum prison term on the three charges is 115 years and six months.

This story was updated at 11:53 a.m. Thursday with more details from the plea hearing.