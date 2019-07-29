ELKHORN

A Milwaukee woman charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving went 10 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 43, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Sheriff’s deputies say Ida M. Fox Valderaz, 27, drove while intoxicated and with a revoked license June 6 on the Interstate and Potters Road in the town of LaFayette, according to the complaint filed July 16.

She drove 80 mph when the speed limit was 70 mph, the complaint states. She later tested for a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.10.

She has previous OWI convictions for violations in 2008 and 2018 twice, according to the complaint.