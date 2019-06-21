ELKHORN

A judge Friday sentenced a Milwaukee teen to five years of probation on a charge of attempted arson to a Delavan apartment building as part of a plea agreement.

Alexis Herrejon-Arredondo, who recently turned 19, was also sentenced to nine months in jail with work release.

Under the agreement, the charge of arson was changed to attempted arson, and other charges were dismissed and read in to the record.

On April 4, 2018, Delavan police responded to the Chestnut Ridge Apartments, where the hallways were filled with smoke and the sound of fire alarms, according to the criminal complaint.

Police followed footprints to a home on Autumn Drive and found Herrejon-Arredondo.

The teen told police he was out all night “freezing” while waiting for his aunt to get home, according to the complaint. He said he built a small fire to warm himself.

But he said the fire got out of control and he became afraid and left.

Herrejon-Arredondo must also complete 40 hours of community service.

He declined to speak in court Friday.

He has 60 days to report for his jail term and is allowed to transfer to the Milwaukee County Jail if the jail will allow it.