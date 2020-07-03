TOWN OF EAST TROY
A Milwaukee man is suspected of his seventh operating while intoxicated offense after being stopped by police in the town of East Troy, according to a news release.
Navarro Nelson, 64, of Milwaukee was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Friday on charges of seventh offense operating while intoxicated, speeding and possession of controlled substances, according to a news release.
Officers reported seeing a motorist driving 86 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour speed zone on Interstate 43 before stopping the motorist, according to the release.
Nelson is being held at the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.