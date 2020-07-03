TOWN OF EAST TROY
A Milwaukee man faces his seventh intoxicated-driving charge after being stopped by police in the town of East Troy, according to a police news release.
Navarro Nelson, 64, of Milwaukee was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Friday on charges of seventh-offense intoxicated driving, speeding and possession of controlled substances, according to the release.
Officers reported seeing a motorist driving 86 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 43 before they stopped the vehicle, according to the release.
Nelson is being held at the Walworth County Jail.