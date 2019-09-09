JANESVILLE

A Milton woman was arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday evening, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

EricaLynne Hartzell, 35, of 742 Capman St., Milton, was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:02 p.m. Sunday at North Pearl Street and Laurel Avenue, the release said.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined Hartzell was intoxicated. She consented to be taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center for a blood draw, according to the release.

Hartzell was arrested for fourth offense operating while intoxicated.