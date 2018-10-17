ELKHORN
A Milton woman faces a negligent homicide charge after her car hit a van that rolled over and ejected its driver—a Janesville man who died, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
In March, Casandra A. Melvin, 26, of 153 E. Madison Ave., failed to fully stop at a stop sign before turning onto Highway 11/14 in the town of Darien. Her vehicle collided with a van driven by Marcus Hawkinson, 40, according to the complaint.
The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 12 charged Melvin with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies reported that at about 8:57 a.m. March 28, they responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at County C/M and Highway 11/14 about a quarter mile from the county line.
Melvin, with two children ages 5 and 6 in her car, attempted to turn left onto Highway 11/14 but only did a “California stop,” also known as a rolling stop, when she reached a stop sign, according to the complaint. She had been driving south on County C/M in a 2014 Jeep.
Her vehicle collided with the driver’s side of Hawkinson’s 2003 Chevy van, which was eastbound, the complaint states. His van rotated and rolled over, and he was ejected.
Hawkinson was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office news release from March.
A crash reconstruction report indicates Melvin was driving 27 mph when she reached the intersection.
Melvin told a deputy she was driving from Milton, and she had driven the route many times. She said she did not see anybody, so she drove into the intersection, and the van appeared out of nowhere.
Melvin told a sheriff’s deputy she probably should have come to a complete stop at the intersection, the complaint states.
Hawkinson was a self-employed electrical contractor who loved the Chicago Cubs, according to his obituary. He was an “excellent chef.”
At the time of his death, he was survived by his parents, both of his children and his skateboarding English bulldog named Walter.
“Marc was most proud of his family. He loved being a dad, a son, a brother, and an uncle,” the obituary states. “He was especially proud of his family’s military heritage.”
Melvin is scheduled to make her initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5.
