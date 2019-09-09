JANESVILLE

A Milton woman was arrested Sunday in Janesville in her suspected fourth intoxicated-driving incident, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

EricaLynne Hartzell, 35, of 742 Capman St., Milton, was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:02 p.m. Sunday at North Pearl Street and Laurel Avenue, according to a news release.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and determined Hartzell was intoxicated. She agreed to be taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for a blood test, according to the release.

Hartzell was later arrested on a fourth-offense intoxicated-driving charge.