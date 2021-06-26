01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

Janesville police have arrested the woman accused of trying to set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house June 19.

Linda J. Pemble, 58, of 1001 Parkview Drive, No. 3, Milton, was arrested Friday on charges of attempted arson and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police reported June 19 that the ex-boyfriend shot the woman more than once after he saw her on a surveillance camera trying to set fire to the house, leading to a confrontation.

Pemble suffered life-threatening injuries, police said previously. Police said at the time that they weren’t pursuing charges against the man.

Police had responded to a call at 1:31 a.m. June 19 to a home in the 400 block of South Ringold Street, when the man told them he saw the woman spraying a fire accelerant on the house, leading to a confrontation and the shooting.

Police Lt. Chad Pearson said Thursday that Pemble was still hospitalized but that her condition had improved and detectives hoped to talk to her soon.

