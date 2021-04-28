MILTON

Police are looking for a car reported stolen from a Kwik Trip in Milton on Tuesday.

Milton police were called to the Kwik Trip at 603 W. Madison Ave. at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

A man holding an unidentified object to his chest walked between the victim and the driver's-side door after she finished pumping gas, according to the release.

The man told the victim to get back, then he got in the car and sped out of the parking lot, according to the release.

The man was last seen driving south on Merchant Row, and police believe he continued in that direction out of the city.

The car thief is described as a 5-foot, 9-inch Hispanic or Asian man weighing about 160 pounds. He has dark chin-length hair with bangs and was wearing dark jeans, a dark hoodie and yellow neon gloves, according to the release.

Police are looking for the gray Honda Accord, which has three bumper stickers of birds on the back and a cancer memorial ribbon next to the license plate, according to a picture provided by police.

Police did not provide the car's license plate number in their news release.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 to report it or call the Milton Police Department at 608-757-2244. Anonymous tips can be sent through the P3 tips app on a smartphone.