MILTON
An upset Fitchburg woman caused a disturbance that caused police to respond to Milton Middle School on Tuesday, said Police Chief Scott Marquardt in a release.
Amber F. Andrews, 32, of Fitchburg, was upset over a family issue involving a student at the middle school when she caused a disturbance outside the school around 2 p.m., according to the release.
Andrews and a 15-year-old who accompanied her were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and have since been released from police custody, according to the release.
Milton police, town of Milton police and a Rock County Sheriff's deputy responded to the incident.
The school was not placed on lockdown during the incident.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse