MILTON

An upset Fitchburg woman caused a disturbance that caused police to respond to Milton Middle School on Tuesday, said Police Chief Scott Marquardt in a release.

Amber F. Andrews, 32, of Fitchburg, was upset over a family issue involving a student at the middle school when she caused a disturbance outside the school around 2 p.m., according to the release.

Andrews and a 15-year-old who accompanied her were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and have since been released from police custody, according to the release.

Milton police, town of Milton police and a Rock County Sheriff's deputy responded to the incident.

The school was not placed on lockdown during the incident.