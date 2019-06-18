A Milton man who was found unresponsive after crashing his car into a pond in Sun Prairie has been released from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond.

Trevor M. Harmel, 28, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, is charged with third-offense intoxicated driving and possession of narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

Sun Prairie police responded to a single vehicle crash at 6:22 p.m. June 11 and found Harmel in his vehicle in a retaining pond near Westmount Drive and Main Street, according to the complaint.

Harmel was not responsive when police arrived. A paramedic saw fresh needle marks on his arm, and police saw a baggie with what appeared to be heroin in the center console of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Paramedics administered Narcan, and Harmel became responsive. When asked if he had taken the heroin, he said "yes," according to the complaint.

Harmel's signature bond, issued Thursday, prohibits him from driving and possessing or using controlled substances without a prescription, according to online court documents.

Harmel is scheduled to appear in Dane County Court on July 1.