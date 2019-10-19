JANESVILLE

A Rock County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Milton man on a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving Saturday evening, according to a news release.

A deputy stopped Patrick M. Dolan, 49, at about 6:42 p.m. Saturday near Highway 14 and County H for a traffic violation, the release states.

Dolan smelled like intoxicants, admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and showed other signs of impairment, according to the release. He was booked into the Rock County Jail.

A blood sample was taken, and he is scheduled to appear in Rock County Court on Monday.