JANESVILLE
A Milton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for driving while intoxicated and causing a July 2018 crash that killed his wife, court records show.
Judge Barbara McCrory also sentenced John J. Dregne, 51, of 803 Rogers St., No. 1, to 10 years of extended supervision, according to online court records.
Dregne pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for the death of his 47-year-old wife, Julie.
Dregne had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.254 after the July 8, 2018, single-car crash on Highway 26 just north of Highway 59, according to the criminal complaint.
He had previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1989, 1996 and 2001, according to the complaint. In 2013, he also was convicted of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
He and his wife married in October 2016.