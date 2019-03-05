ELKHORN

A Milton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to pay for sex with someone he thought was a teenage girl but was really police officers conducting a sting operation in Whitewater.

Allen J. Sorenson, 31, of 53½ N. Janesville St., pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a child, which in this context means attempting to solicit a child for a sex act.

Two other charges were dismissed and read into the record per a plea agreement.

Sorenson on Nov. 1, 2018, responded to an ad police posted that appeared to feature a 14- or 15-year-old girl, according to the criminal complaint. He said via text message that he wanted “straight sex” and was willing to pay $80 for 30 minutes or $120 for a full hour.

When Sorenson arrived at a predetermined spot in Whitewater, police found him with $80 in his pocket and $132 in his wallet, according to the complaint.

The Milton man told police he wanted to “hook up,” the complaint states. He said he was not sure why he tried to meet with a young girl.

A sentence length was not part of Sorenson’s plea agreement. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced at 11 a.m. May 3.

One week after filing charges against Sorenson, Walworth County prosecutors charged another man—Victor M. Armas Calvillo, 41, of 553 N. Chatham St., Janesville—in a similar sting operation.

Court records show Armas Calvillo did not appear for a Feb. 19 hearing, and a judge issued a bench warrant for him.