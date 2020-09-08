JANESVILLE
A Milton man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to a homicide charge for a July 2018 intoxicated-driving crash that killed his wife, court records show.
John J. Dregne, 51, of 803 Rogers St., No. 1, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to online court records.
A judge dismissed and read in other charges he faced and ordered him to report to the Rock County Jail a few hours after the August plea hearing.
The criminal complaint says Dregne had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.254 after the July 8, 2018, single-car crash on Highway 26 just north of Highway 59 that killed his 47-year-old wife, Julie.
A witness told police Dregne was speeding north on Highway 26 when he abruptly turned into the median and rolled over, the complaint states.
Dregne had previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1989, 1996 and 2001, according to the complaint. In 2013, he also was convicted of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
Julie and John married in October 2016, according to her obituary.
She served in the U.S. Army and thought truck and bus driving were two of her favorite jobs.
“Julie was a lifelong learner and free spirit with many friends,” the obituary states. “Her family was very important to her, and she enjoyed attending the sporting events of her children.”
Dregne’s sentencing hearing on the homicide charge is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3.