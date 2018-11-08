ELKHORN
Walworth County prosecutors charged a Milton man Thursday with attempting to pay for sex with a 14- or 15-year-old girl, which ended up being a police sting operation in Whitewater.
Allen J. Sorenson, 31, of 53 ½ N. Janesville St., was charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, trafficking of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The criminal complaint says the trafficking of a child charge alleges Sorenson “did knowingly attempt to solicit a child for the purpose of (a) commercial sex act.”
Police made sexual ads posted to websites and computer applications known human sex trafficking, according to the complaint. One ad was for a 14- or 15-year-old girl, and police posted known pictures of a 15-year-old girl.
When people would respond to the ad, police recorded the messages or the conversation someone had with an undercover officer, according to the complaint. And when someone agreed to a sex act for money, police directed them to a predetermined location in Whitewater.
On Nov. 1, Sorenson requested by text message to have “straight sex,” according to the complaint. He was willing to pay $80 for 30 minutes or $120 for a full hour.
Sorenson later arrived to the spot in Whitewater, where police took him into custody. Police reported finding $80 in his pocket and $132 in his wallet, the complaint states.
Police also found the phone Sorenson used to arrange the meeting, a black glass pipe, suspected THC wax and a $5 bill with white powder residue, according to the complaint.
Sorenson told police he wanted to “hook up,” but was unsure why he tried to meet up with the young girl, the complaint states. He said he had heard about the website from people at work.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Delavan Police Department and other police agencies were part of the “undercover prostitution operation,” the complaint states.
Judge Phillip Koss on Nov. 2 ordered Sorenson held on a $10,000 cash bond, court records show. A condition of his bond is to have no contact with any juveniles other than when it’s incidental.
Sorenson is next set to appear at 2 p.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing.
