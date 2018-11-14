JANESVILLE
A Milton man was charged with homicide by intoxicated driving Wednesday. The woman who died in the July 8 accident in Milton was his wife.
John J. Dregne, 49, of 803 Rogers St. No. 1, also was charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.254, more than three times the legal limit for driving, according to the criminal complaint.
The single-car accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. July 8 on Highway 26 just north of Highway 59, according to the complaint.
Dregne was speeding north on Highway 26 when the SUV turned abruptly into the median, rolled over, flew through the air and landed on its roof, a witness told police according to the complaint.
Dregne was hanging upside down and was trapped by his seat belt at the scene. He asked about his wife, requesting that bystanders search the ditch for her, another witness told police.
Julie L. Dregne, 47, had been thrown from the vehicle and was pinned under the SUV. She died at the scene, according to the complaint.
Dregne’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 1989, 1996 and 2001. He also was convicted of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration in 2013, according to the complaint.
Dregne is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday.
