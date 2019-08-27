TOWN OF MILTON

A Milton man was arrested on charges of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated after other drivers reported that his car was all over the road and traveled in and out of a ditch.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to County M near Interstate 90/39 at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found Harold E. Estep, 36, Milton, in his car.

Estep was slurring his words and displayed signs that he was under the influence of drugs, the news release said.

Estep was also arrested on a probation violation charge, the news release said. Estep is in the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.