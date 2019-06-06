ELKHORN

A one-pot methamphetamine lab found in a Delavan apartment led to the building being condemned, several hospital visits and a dog being washed three times to remove orange chemicals from its fur, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday in Walworth County Court.

At about 5:53 a.m. May 25, Delavan police responded to 710 Faryl Ave., No. 14, and found five people, what appeared to be a meth cook and several materials consistent with making meth, the complaint states.

The three people charged are:

Nathaniel L. Bailey, 35, of Pell Lake but previously listed at the Delavan address, with possession with intent to deliver heroin and party to making meth, possessing waste from meth, possessing materials for making meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah L. Lminggio, 35, of the Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien, with party to making meth, possessing materials for making meth and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Janet A. Smith, 61, of the Delavan apartment, with party to making meth, possessing meth waste and possessing meth precursors, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place, intentionally mistreating animals and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Two others at the scene had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Police initially responded to the apartment building for a noise complaint and suspicion of drug activity, according to the complaint. Upon entering the apartment, one officer “noted the strong, overpowering odor of ammonia.”

Smith and another woman in the apartment said they were dizzy and nauseous, the complaint states. Those in the apartment and responding officers went to the hospital for decontamination.

The county’s health inspector examined the apartment and found chemicals had gotten into its drywall, trim and interior. The apartment building was condemned, and the American Red Cross helped displaced residents, according to the complaint.

A dog that had orange chemicals in its fur “exhibited strange, erratic behavior,” the complaint states. A cat also was in the apartment.

Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen was not immediately available Thursday to provide an update on the medical status of those taken to the hospital and if the residents were allowed back to the apartment building.

In the apartment, police reported finding a bottle with a pink substance, camp fuel, drain cleaner, a clear bottle with noxious gas, coffee filters, broken lithium batteries, six meth-related pipes and blister packs for pseudoephedrine.

Records in systems that track who buys products with pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in cold medicine, show Smith bought Sudafed on May 16 and a nasal decongestant April 26, according to the complaint.

Records also show Bailey bought a decongestant April 28, and Lminggio made a purchase May 24.

A Walworth County judge in 2016 sentenced Bailey to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a meth charge, court records show.

Bailey and Smith are next set to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Lminggio will next appear at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.