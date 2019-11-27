JANESVILLE

A man accused of slapping a Walmart employee and kissing several women in the store on Nov. 21 apparently suffers from mental illness.

Robert M. Cicmansky, 50, of 1911 N. Britt Road, Janesville, made his initial court appearance Wednesday, when a judge ordered a mental competency hearing for Dec. 13.

The employee Cicmansky is accused of slapping was 17. He was charged with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm.

Cicmansky turned himself in to police Tuesday evening after police contacted him through a relative, and he admitted what he did, according to the criminal complaint.

Cicmansky (pronounced SIS-man-ski) approached the employee, talked about God, asked her about her family, gave her a $50 bill, slapped her on the buttocks and kissed her cheek, police reported earlier.

She reported it to her supervisor.

Cicmansky’s wife told police he suffers from bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and manic depression and has been seeing a therapist, according to the complaint.

The wife told police she had asked him to leave the house in Rockton, Illinois, on Nov. 12 because of his erratic behavior.

Store video showed Cicmansky also approached three female shoppers. Police said it appeared he kissed or tried to kiss them.

Cicmansky told police he is “a New Jersey Italian,” so kissing people is something he does all the time, and he was not making sexual overtures, police Detective Chris Buescher said.

Cicmansky likened the slap to something baseball players do to each other when someone makes a play, Buescher said.

“I’m not a pervert. Think of it as baseball,” he told the girl, according to the complaint.

The girl told police she was still feeling pain from the slap two hours afterward.

Cicmansky said he was trying to spread goodwill by giving away money, and he said he was going through a difficult time in his life, Buescher said.

In a police interview with Cicmansky on Tuesday, he displayed normal conversation, fits of rage with yelling and crying and remorse and sorrow, according to the complaint.

Cicmansky was held at the Rock County Jail on a $500 cash bond after his court appearance. He was ordered to have no contact with the girl who was slapped or with any Walmart in Rock County.