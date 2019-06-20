JANESVILLE

A shooting suspect whose competency to stand trial has been evaluated twice before will be evaluated again.

Dennis J. McNeal was scheduled to go to trial July 1, but at a pre-trial conference in Rock County Court on Thursday, his lawyer raised concerns.

McNeal, 58, of 1807 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Laurie Ruosch, six to 10 times and injuring Laurie’s daughter, Brenda Ruosch, and Laurie’s brother, Steven Ruosch.

Police have said Laurie was close to death before police and firefighters rescued her from her south-side home April 3, 2018.

McNeal is charged with first-degree reckless injury, two counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Attorney Josh Klaff noted his client originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which would have meant he was mentally unable to understand what he was doing at the time of the crime, but that was rejected after a mental evaluation.

McNeal later was found not competent to stand trial, meaning he was not able to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense.

After treatment, a second evaluation found him competent, Klaff said.

McNeal again asked to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, and an evaluation found him not suitable for that plea, and the plea was withdrawn.

Klaff said in talking to McNeal recently, “There were things he relayed to me and anecdotes he shared with me that gave me serious concern about his competency.

“The best way I can describe it is, not all the I’s have been dotted and not all the T’s have been crossed, that it’s my concern that there may be some cognitive issues, the type of cognitive issues that happen with age and don’t improve as one gets older,” Klaff said.

Klaff said proceeding to trial might cause “substantial error in the record.”

Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik said he had issued 32 subpoenas for witnesses for the upcoming trial, but he would not argue against Klaff’s request.

“However, I am concerned that we could be going around the same block over and over again,” Urbik said.

Klaff said McNeal is taking several medicines for his mental problems.

Judge Barbara McCrory said previous competency reports indicated a “borderline issue with Mr. McNeal in terms of his competency to proceed.”

McCrory canceled the July 1 trial and ordered a new competency evaluation and set a July 24 hearing to consider the new competency report.