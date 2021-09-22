MILTON
Masked men invaded a house, pointed guns at residents and stole a car Wednesday morning, Milton police said in a news release.
No one was injured, but police are concerned that Milton might be a target and are urging residents to lock their cars and homes.
Three men were in a Honda Civic that hit a curb and became disabled on Arthur Drive on the city's south side, around 8:28 a.m., police believe.
The men ran a short distance through backyards to a house on Sue Lane, police said.
The men “walked through an open garage door and went into the house through an unlocked door,” and pointed handguns at the homeowners, the release continues.
The men demanded keys to a vehicle and fled in a white BMW SUV.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said the men didn't hurt anyone physically. He did not know how many people were at home at the time.
“The three male suspects were wearing jeans and zip-up hoodies, had their faces covered and were wearing blue latex gloves,” according to the release. “The witness stated they were likely in their 20s and appeared to be Hispanic or light-skinned Black in color."
Witnesses to the Honda's crash and the homeowners described the men as wearing scarves over their faces, Marquardt said.
Milton police probably missed the departing SUV by seconds, Marquardt said, and by the time they found out what happened, the vehicle had disappeared in an unknown direction.
The SUV was spotted quickly on northbound Interstate 90/39 near Newville. Several law enforcement agencies chased it on the Interstate and at various locations in Madison, attempting traffic stops without success, police said.
Marquardt said some of the pursuits were ended because of danger to the public.
The SUV was found abandoned in the town of Madison around 9:30 a.m.
The Honda that the suspects abandoned in Milton had been reported stolen from Madison in August.
“We currently believe that the suspects were in the area looking to commit other crimes of opportunity when the vehicle they had been driving hit a curb and became disabled,” the release states.
Marquardt said the incident could be connected to a series of thefts of cars and from homes in Dane County recently.
Those crimes typically involved entering unlocked cars or homes, not gunpoint robberies, Marquardt said.
Marquardt said he suspects the incident is connected to the theft of a vehicle in the same area of Milton last week.
"If that is the case, and they think we're easy, let's not make it easy for them," Marquardt said.
That means not leaving keys or garage door openers in unlocked cars and locking doors to residences.
And if you're home alone, there's nothing wrong with locking the doors, he added.