TOWN OF BELOIT

A McFarland man was charged with his fourth intoxicated driving incident after being stopped by police Friday in the town of Beloit.

Matthew B. Teubert, 32, was stopped around 2:15 a.m. Friday after an officer observed Teubert's vehicle cross over the fog line and solid yellow line multiple times on Riverside Drive, according to the criminal complaint.

Teubert told police he was driving that way because his dog, which does not like car rides, was "freaking out," according to the complaint.

Police searched Teubert and found a glass pipe and baggie with a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, according to the complaint.

Teubert's blood-alcohol concentration measured 0.17 during a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.

Court records show Teubert was convicted of intoxicated driving once in 2008 and twice in 2010.