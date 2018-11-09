JANESVILLE
The man who fired the bullet that killed 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr. two years ago was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday with no possibility of getting out early.
Sergio R. Ortiz, 26, of Beloit, is the first of four defendants to see the end of his case.
The sentence, for first-degree reckless homicide, also includes 20 years of extended supervision after his release from prison.
It is the maximum sentenced for the charge.
The charge was reduced in a plea agreement from first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.
Ramos’ mother and grandmother gave agonized, tearful statements before Judge Michael Haakenson pronounced sentence.
The prosecution recommended the maximum sentence, as did the mother and grandmother. The defense argued for 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig painted a picture of Ortiz as a man who might never be rehabilitated and from whom the public must be protected.
Ortiz was in a car with three others and spotted Austin Ramos Sr. driving, followed the car and shot at it.
As reported earlier, Ortiz was apparently acting in revenge for the killing of his brother in a 2014 Beloit shooting by a rival gang, but Ortiz probably mistook Ramos Sr. for someone else.
Haakenson said he did not believe Ortiz knew the child was in the car.
This story will be updated.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse