181110_ORTIZ01
Buy Now

Sergio R. Ortiz is sworn in Friday at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville after being sentenced to prison. He was sworn in so he could sign a waiver of extradition to Illinois, where he faces unrelated charges.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

The man who fired the bullet that killed 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr. two years ago was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday with no possibility of getting out early.

Sergio R. Ortiz, 26, of Beloit, is the first of four defendants to see the end of his case.

The sentence, for first-degree reckless homicide, also includes 20 years of extended supervision after his release from prison.

It is the maximum sentenced for the charge.

The charge was reduced in a plea agreement from first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

Ramos’ mother and grandmother gave agonized, tearful statements before Judge Michael Haakenson pronounced sentence.

The prosecution recommended the maximum sentence, as did the mother and grandmother. The defense argued for 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig painted a picture of Ortiz as a man who might never be rehabilitated and from whom the public must be protected.

Ortiz was in a car with three others and spotted Austin Ramos Sr. driving, followed the car and shot at it.

As reported earlier, Ortiz was apparently acting in revenge for the killing of his brother in a 2014 Beloit shooting by a rival gang, but Ortiz probably mistook Ramos Sr. for someone else.

Haakenson said he did not believe Ortiz knew the child was in the car.

This story will be updated.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.