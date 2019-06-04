JANESVILLE

A Janesville man caught with more than two pounds of marijuana in his home was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison plus three years of extended supervision.

Devonte V. Proeung, 20, of 413 Center Ave., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Department of Corrections agents and Janesville police found the marijuana, along with 1.2 ounces of the hallucinogenic mushrooms, vape pens, pipes, packaging materials, a digital scales, a .40-caliber pistol, a 25-round magazine for a different firearm and more than $10,000 in cash when they searched the house Nov. 14, according to the criminal complaint.

The searches came after police received a tip Proeung was selling drugs through a window in his residence.

Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White said Proeung had been adjudicated as a juvenile for burglary while armed and was convicted as an adult for battery.

Defense attorney Michael Murphy said Proeung was using marijuana daily in addition to selling the drug and needs treatment in prison.

The two lawyers said the prison and supervision time would punish Proeung but also give him opportunity for drug treatment.

Proeung declined to speak.

Judge Karl Hanson told Proeung he is at a crossroads and could continue committing crimes or turn his life in a positive direction.

“There are men that I have met, sitting at the same table that you’re at right now who have been in and out of prisons for most of their adult life ... They’ve never been able to vote in an election. They’ve never been free of somebody else’s supervision and control,” Hanson said.

“If you don’t make positive decisions, you’re going to be joining that crowd of individuals in their 30s and 40s and 50s who come in here, tell me how sorry they are that they’ve been caught once again, and that they really mean it this time, that they are going to turn their life around. But it’s hard to do, and when you’re 50, and you’re trying to get a legitimate job when you’re coming out of prison, … It’s hard to swallow your pride to take a job working for minimum wage or for nine bucks an hour,” Hanson warned.

The sentence will run concurrent to Proeung’s current sentence, which ends in March. Hanson required Proeung to serve one year of his sentence before being eligible for prison drug rehabilitation, which allows a shorter sentence if he completes it successfully.

So Proeung will stay in prison for at least seven months after his previous sentence ends, and the remainder of his prison sentence will be converted to extra time on extended supervision, Murphy said after the hearing.

Hanson told Proeung he has been playing “a dangerous game” that puts his family and others at risk.

Marijuana is not a harmless drug, and other crimes accompany it, including theft and human trafficking, and it’s a gateway to drug addictions, Hanson said.