JANESVILLE

A 19-year-old Janesville man faces drug-trafficking charges after police found more than 2 pounds of marijuana at his residence, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Devonte V. Proeung, of 413 Center Ave., is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police had gotten a tip that Proeung was selling marijuana and cocaine from a window on the side of his residence, according to a search warrant affidavit.

That led to Department of Corrections agents and police searching Proeung’s residence Nov. 14 while Proeung was in jail on a probation violation, according to the affidavit.

Also found in the search of the house and Proeung’s vehicle were “marijuana pens” for use in e-cigarette smoking devices; more than an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, which have a hallucinatory effect; materials for packaging marijuana; $10,329 in cash; a .40-caliber Glock pistol; a loaded magazine for a .45-caliber Sig Sauer firearm; and a 25-round magazine for a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, according to the complaint.

Proeung’s initial court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 28.

