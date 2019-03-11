190312_SWEET
The manager of the SweetSpot Bakehouse in Whitewater is charged with stealing more than $32,000 from the business.

 Anthony Wahl

ELKHORN

The manager of the SweetSpot Bakehouse in Whitewater has been charged with stealing more than $32,000 from the business since January 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Prosecutors charged Nicole M. Baker, 34, of 1140 Bloomingfield Drive, No. 9, with theft of more than $10,000 in a business setting.

Lacey Reichwald, owner and general manager of the business, told police that sale and deposit records showed there were 49 missing deposits from 2018 and five more from this year, according to the complaint, which was filed Thursday. Those deposits were from days when Baker opened the store.

The missing money totaled $32,612.71.

Reichwald declined to comment for this story. 

Baker told Reichwald she took the money because she needed it, but she kept taking more after she wasn’t caught, the complaint states. Baker said she was remorseful.

Reichwald told Whitewater police Feb. 14 that she first noticed discrepancies in the accounts in November, according to the complaint.

In February when Reichwald noticed deposits were missing, Baker denied knowing what happened. After Reichwald asked Baker about surveillance video of Baker putting a deposit bag under the counter, Baker confessed and said she stole about $15,000, according to the complaint.

Baker then gave Reichwald a letter of resignation and offered to pay $400 a month.

SweetSpot’s website says its manager named Nicole joined the business in 2014. She is a UW-Whitewater graduate.

“Her knowledge and management skills are a perfect fit for her role at The Bakehouse,” the biography states.

Baker is due to make her initial appearance in court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Update: This article was updated at 5:47 p.m. Monday to say Reichwald declined to comment. 

