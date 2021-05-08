JANESVILLE
A masked man robbed a Janesville bar early Saturday morning, Janesville police report.
The man entered Slicks Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, and displayed a firearm, according to a news release.
The man demanded money from the register and took an “undetermined amount of money,” police said.
The man fled on foot. Police were called at 1:54 a.m. No one was injured.
A Rock County Sheriff’s Office dog team tracked the man but could not find him.
The man was described as a white, age 20 to 30, 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket; jeans; and a black face covering.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or to use the P3 tips app, available at the Apple store or Google play store.