Kody Finfrock, the man who commented on a Facebook post about his outstanding warrants with Janesville police, turned himself in to authorities Friday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Finfrock, 19, was the subject of "Wanted Wednesday," a weekly posting on the city of Janesville's Facebook page that provides information on people with outstanding warrants, on Feb. 13. Under the post outlining his crimes, Finfrock left a comment: "hahaha catch me if yuh can." He was wanted for domestic violence, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

The Janesville Police Department received numerous tips and information regarding the social media post, the release said. Finfrock ultimately turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

