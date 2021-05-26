MADISON
A man who escaped from the halfway house at Rock Valley Community Programs twice in two years was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
Larry Dollar, 49, of Duluth, Georgia, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 27 months in federal prison on a charge of escape, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Dollar escaped from Rock Valley Community Programs in the town of Rock in January 2019, while he was serving part of his sentence in a 2017 Illinois bank robbery, according to the release.
Dollar was convicted of that escape and was eventually returned to Rock Valley, where he escaped again in December 2020, according to the release.
Dollar had asked for hospital care on Dec. 14, and after staff members took him there, he stole a truck, drank alcohol and fled to Illinois, where he caused a traffic crash and left the scene, according to the release.
At sentencing, Conley said Dollar’s mental health problems coupled with his addiction to alcohol and extensive criminal history made him a danger to himself and others.